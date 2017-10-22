10/22/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Best part dude said he doesn’t respect my basketball IQ bcuz I said Rubio is a significantly better defender than Teague 😂😂😂 — StreetHistory (@streethistory) October 22, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I love when I win arguments and they stumble into taking personal shots. Like, you got nothing left. Take the L and move on — StreetHistory (@streethistory) October 22, 2017

2) Topic:

Hello, little blue check mark. pic.twitter.com/yZkrfOWCVf — Scarek James 👻🎃 (@DerekJamesNBA) October 22, 2017

Interesting Takes:

3) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

I think the new jerseys are classy and @Fitbit is the best sponsor that athletes can have on their jerseys 🙂 — Brad James (@BradfatherSpeak) October 22, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

WAY TOO EARLY analysis: Towns is scoring 1.38 points on 4.0 post-up possessions per game — Brian Sampson (@BrianSampsonNBA) October 22, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

