10/22/17 – 10/28/17: Top Five Timberwolves Articles

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Every week, on a Saturday, I’ll be recommending the top five Timberwolves articles that you should read.

(Assuming you haven’t read them yet)

Whether they’re from the media—local and national—or the blogosphere, I’ll give you a snippet with an embedded link to the article.

So, if you like what you read and want to finish it, all you have to do is click on the picture.

Alright …. here are the top five Timberwolves articles for this week:

1) Wolves’ Jamal Crawford is the best at the sixth-man role







2) Could adding a 3-point shooter fix the Timberwolves’ early season woes?







3) The Jimmy Butler effect? Timberwolves leader sets the tone for better basketball







4) Minnesota Timberwolves are embarrassing without Jimmy Butler







5) Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins reminds all that he, too, is a closer







Stay tuned for next week.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: