10/20/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

This is the best I’ve ever felt about the signing of Jamal Crawford — Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) October 21, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I guess my point is he doesnt impact the game outside of scoring. But when he is hitting shots, dude is electric — Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) October 21, 2017

2) Topic:

If they win Rubio is why and if we lose Teague is a big reason why — Rob (@TheSportsminn) October 21, 2017

Interesting Takes:

He sure did flip a lot tonight no question — Rob (@TheSportsminn) October 21, 2017

3) Topic:

Big win for the Wolves. Wasn’t pretty, but that’s how you grind out games against a playoff caliber team. — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) October 21, 2017

Interesting Takes:

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

