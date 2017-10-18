Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

“All I know is I’m not to blame for this one.”—Jimmy Butler on the Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic fight. pic.twitter.com/8OaMKOVEqF — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) October 18, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Kinda feels like the Bulls are still split tho. Some are Hoiberg guys (Niko, Valentine), some are still Thibs guys (Portis, RoLo) — Key Sang (@Phantele_) October 18, 2017

2) Topic:

Who’s ready to party? Tip off the start of the 2017-18 season with us at the official Wolves vs. Spurs watch party TONIGHT at @KieransMPLS! pic.twitter.com/YipyVn89PL — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 18, 2017

Interesting Takes:

I can get rather Excited, you see? — Next Question (@StrandedNAustin) October 18, 2017

3) Topic:

.@MarneyGellner and I with the first Wolves Warm-up of the season. Looking forward to tonight’s game on @fsnorth pic.twitter.com/ynaxgQjY4t — Dave Benz (@tweetdavebenz) October 18, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Dave and Marney, you it’s rock! Bring us home a W from San Anton and we’ll see you Friday night at the Nee and improved @TargetCenterMN — Jeremy Johnson (@TheGameOnGuru) October 18, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Bored at work just waiting for the day to end so you can get home and watch the Timberwolves’ opener? Pass the time w/ some preview coverage — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) October 18, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

<iframe name="wpcom-iframe-cb5bbfe5eaeff6f77047ca263463619f-59e7bffeef1f1" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen class="wpcom-protected-iframe "></iframe> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> <a href="https://s1.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/F6Wt_P9rnWGv4fUB.McGvA--~B/dz0zMDAwO2g9MjAwMTthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg--/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-images/GLB/2017-10-16/e32dbbc0-b281-11e7-98b9-fb0781cbd9d7_AP_17281565068575.jpg">Yahoo Sports</a></p><br><a rel="nofollow" href="http://feeds.wordpress.com/1.0/gocomments/thebloguin.wordpress.com/759353/"><img alt="" border="0" src="http://feeds.wordpress.com/1.0/comments/thebloguin.wordpress.com/759353/"></a> <img alt="" border="0" src="http://pixel.wp.com/b.gif?host=thesportsdaily.com&blog=114320562&post=759353&subd=thebloguin&ref=&feed=1" width="1" height="1">

Related

View the original article on Howlin' T-Wolf: 10/18/17: Top Three Timberwolves Topics