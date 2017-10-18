Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

You change the channel for 2 minutes and a player gets injured… I don’t like the Celtics but get healthy — Javal Brooks (@itsjaval) October 18, 2017

None for the Vikes!!! #SKOL — Wayne Nomeland (@WayneNomeland) October 18, 2017

2) Topic:

Never want to see that happen to anyone… thoughts and prayers out to @gordonhayward — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) October 18, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Are I ever gonna take the reigns and play or what is the deal downtown Minneapolis? — Nick Berg (@Nick_Berg_MN) October 18, 2017

3) Topic:

Prayers out to @gordonhayward ! — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) October 18, 2017

Interesting Takes:

My franchise player — Jack (@Jackb_32) October 18, 2017

you better never do that — Marc (@MarcNHTP) October 18, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

Apologies for retweeting the Hayward image. Primary users of this account were not responsible. I have since unretweeted it. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) October 18, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

