Dear Timberwolves fans,

I love Timberwolves topics on Twitter.

I wish I could be more involved—I have a lot going on in my life and, like I said, this isn’t a full-time job—so, mm, here’s what I’m going to do.

Because the Howlin’ T-Wolf is a site that features populist Timberwolves perspectives, and I want to represent the voices of Timberwolves fans as often as I can, in each of my posts, I’m creating a segment that features the top Timberwolves topics on Twitter from outlets and fans alike.

As well as highlighting interesting takes!

I will be doing this every day (unless I tell you otherwise).

Oh and by the way, if you want to read the entire thread before chiming in yourself, all you have to do is click on the tweet that’s underneath the topic.

Simple right?

Alright, simple enough, so without further delay, enjoy!

1) Topic:

Timberwolves Exercise Team Options on Karl-Anthony Towns and Tyus Jones https://t.co/wgAGvfkcK1 pic.twitter.com/MivDroDuK5 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 15, 2017

Interesting Takes:

That Towns guy is pretty good. Smart move. — Joe L. (@ArmlessGuyGames) October 15, 2017

2) Topic:

Interesting Takes:

This is a Wolves fan account, Noff. Thought you’d know this by now — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) October 15, 2017

3) Topic:

No player in NBA history has averaged 20 PPG, 10 RPG, 2 BPG with a 3-pointer per game. I think 3 young big men have the potential to do that — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) October 16, 2017

Interesting Takes:

Karl Anthony Towns *cough* https://t.co/ekxDthNBXL — Tyus Jones #1 Fan (@JenJones198) October 16, 2017

Honorable Mentions:

If I throw a surprise congratulations party for @1Tyus and invite all y’all, you think he’ll come? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Xqv6bMBPW6 — Tyus Jones #1 Fan (@JenJones198) October 16, 2017

More tomorrow.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

