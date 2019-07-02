Wesley Mathews gives a fist bump to Assistant Coach David Vanterpool (Photo by Mark Downey Lucid Images/Corbis via Getty Images)

NBA Free Agency is upon us and things are getting interesting in the Eastern Conference. Despite the madness, the Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to remain a threat, and they hope to gain some shooting and defense with the addition of Wesley Matthews.

Low-Risk, High Reward for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks were able to bring Matthews in on the veteran minimum deal, which makes this addition less risky. Matthews will look to make his impression quick, fast, and in a hurry, especially with the chaos that is occurring in the top half of the conference.

Even though all shooters can go through droughts, Matthews’ defense is something that can be depended upon on a nightly basis. His size and quickness has given a lot of players fits throughout the years.

Despite some key losses from their roster, it will be interesting to see if the Bucks can repeat last year’s success. After all, they did lose to the eventual NBA Champions.

Wesley Matthews is a “Three-And-D” Specialist

Often times, when a team has a once-in-a-generation talent, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, ‘Three-And-D’ players can contribute to a team’s success. Because Antetokounmpo attracts so much attention in the paint, shooters will usually have more time to fire off their shots. The inconsistency of Antetokounmpo’s shot heightens the need for these high-level shooters.

Matthews spent the latter portion of last season with the Indiana Pacers, where he was sensational in stretches during the postseason. His ability to shoot from the perimeter created a ton of space on the floor for the Pacers. His defensive pressure and fearlessness were also very valuable. He averaged 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his 23 appearances as a Pacer.

In the end, Matthews is a solid pickup for the Bucks for their potential future conquest of the East.

