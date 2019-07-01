NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: NBA player Malcolm Brogdon attends the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on June 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to sign with the Indiana Pacers. The signing is part of a sign-and-trade deal between the Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal with Indiana, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Despite re-signing All-Star forward Khris Middleton to a long-term max deal, the Bucks were unwilling to keep their young point guard in Brogdon. The trade that sent Brogdon to Indiana included a first-round and two second-round draft picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is worth a reported $85 million over four years.

Pacers trade 1st and 2nd round picks to Bucks for Malcolm Brogdon, per @wojespn Brogdon has agreed to 4-year, $85M contract with Indiana pic.twitter.com/mPVtyYoqkO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2019

The 26-year old is coming off a career year, as he put up nearly 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game a season ago. The decision to let him go is a bit surprising for the Bucks. However, the move is undoubtedly tied to Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s impending free agency next summer.

Brogdon will team up with a squad that made the playoffs in the Eastern Conference despite missing their star player for most of the year. When healthy, the pairing of Victor Oladipo and Brodgon in the backcourt will be deadly for opponents.

A season ago, the Indiana Pacers posted a 48-34 record, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference. They were just one game back of the Boston Celtics for the four-seed. Their season came to an end when the Celtics beat them in four games in the first round of the playoffs. Now, with Oladipo back, they’ve added another piece to the puzzle.

The Pacers are quickly building a potentially competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Depending on future moves by Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler, the East could become even more wide-open than it is now. The future is bright for the Pacers.

