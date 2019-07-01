NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 29: Brook Lopez #11 of Brooklyn Nets during a basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings at the Barclays Center on December 29, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Brook Lopez has agreed to a four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks worth $52 million. For his career, Lopez has averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Once free agency opens at 6 PM ET, Brook Lopez is planning to sign a four-year, $52M deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

While a relatively small move, one of the most important signings of the last offseason was Lopez to the Bucks. Over the last two years with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, Lopez had shown a knack for draining threes. While centers in previous eras would have been benched for even attempting a three, teams in the current era are actively looking for stretch fives. It wasn’t until he signed with the Bucks that his shooting went from a bonus to a cheat code.

After Mike Budenholzer became the head coach of the Bucks, his priority was to put as many shooters around Giannis Antetokounmpo as possible. In came Lopez, a big with the ability to drain it from deep. While he could defend opposing bigs on defense, on offense he could space the floor for Giannis. This small tweak fully unlocked Giannis and was a big factor in him winning Most Valuable Player. It also translated to team success, where the Bucks won 60 games and appeared in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It makes perfect sense then that the Bucks would want to keep Lopez. Centers with his range are more valuable than ever. He knows his role and played it very effectively. Lopez is also a good veteran presence and a team player. At 30 years old, this deal will carry him through the twilight of his prime. It also guarantees Giannis will have a floor spacing big for the next four years. The only thing left to see is how well the Bucks can replicate last year’s success.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on