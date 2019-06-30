CHICAGO, USA – OCTOBER 6: Khris Middleton (22) of Milwaukee Bucks in action during the preseason NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, in Chicago, United States, on October 6, 2017. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Khris Middleton will re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year deal worth $178 million.

Once free agency opens at 6 PM, All-Star Khris Middleton plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year, $178M contract, league sources tell ESPN. The deal is expected to include a player option on final year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Middleton is only 27 years old, so he still has a lot of basketball left to play. He was a big part of the Milwaukee Bucks run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Middleton averaged 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in the playoffs this year. This is after averaging 24.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in the playoffs the season before that. The past season was a break out one for Middleton. He made it to his first All-Star game and averaged 18.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season.

After making it to the All-Star game and having another consistent season Middleton was due for a big contract this offseason. He was able to get after re-signing with the Bucks. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo were a good duo last season and their play complimented each other. Middleton was good at shooting the ball from the mid-range and Antetokounmpo was able to punish defenders by going inside. Middleton almost shot 50 percent from two-point range with 48.5 percent. He was also almost able to shoot 40 percent from three-point range with 37.8 percent. Milwaukee is retaining a very efficient and consistent player.

From 10 feet to less than 16 feet Middleton made 45.2 percent of his shots. He made 95 percent of his dunks last season. He only missed one of his 20 dunks. His best shooting quarter was the second when he shot 46.4 percent. When things got to crunch time he was a better shooter. With more than six minutes left he shot 42.7 percent from the field. With 3-6 minutes left he shot 44.5 percent from the field. Finally, with less than three minutes left he shot 45.0 percent. He also shot 41.8 percent from the three-point line which was his best out of the three.

