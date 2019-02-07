KRASNODAR, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 13: Nikola Mirotic, #12 of Real Madrid in action during the 2013-2014 Turkish Airlines Euroleague Top 16 Date 6 game between Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar v Real Madrid at Basket Hall on February 13, 2014 in Krasnodar, Russia. (Photo by Marina Kobzeva/EB via Getty Images)

With the NBA Trade deadline coming to a close, the Milwaukee Bucks may have pulled off a steal. The Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement on a three-team trade, reports ESPN. The Milwaukee Bucks acquire Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Reported Deal

According to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks agree to send Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson to the Pelicans for Mirotic. In addition, the trade will include the Detroit Pistons and send multiple second-round picks to the Pelicans for Mirotic.

How Does This Help the Bucks?

For the Bucks, they have a player who can shoot the three effectively and rebound. Playing alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, Mirotic has averaged nearly 17 points a game, shooting 37 percent from three. Also, Mirotic is on the final year of his contract at $12.5 million. This gives Milwaukee more room in the off-season to re-tool or re-sign the core of the current team, however, swapping two players for one will give the Bucks an open roster slot to work with.

Mirotic is a coveted stretch-four who will space the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the surging Bucks. The Bucks are currently in first place in the East with a 40-13 record. The Bucks are making improvements shooting the ball, averaging 13.3 made three-pointers per game, ranking second behind the Houston Rockets (15.4). Adding Mirotic to their roster helps them tremendously on both ends of the ball, increasing their chances for a strong playoff run.

How Will This Affect the Pelicans?

Getting rid of Mirotic definitely creates more questions on what the Pelicans game plan is in terms of strengthening their roster. They were seemingly poised to make great strides with a strong core of Mirotic, Davis, and Jrue Holiday. However, injuries spread throughout the team and Davis requested a trade.

It made sense to make a move on Mirotic if there were no intentions on re-signing him. This was especially important with the uncertainty of Anthony Davis’ situation.

While the Pelicans may not receive any notable players yet, they are scrambling through deals that give them reliable assets.

