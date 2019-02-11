LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of Team Stephen goes for the lay up in the third quarter, during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on February 18, 2018. (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has developed into one of the best players in the league. Everybody can agree that he is the best player in the Eastern Conference. He has taken his game to new heights after averaging 6.8 points per game in his rookie season. Antetokounmpo’s intangibles were too tremendous for people to not think that one day he was going to be great. Five seasons later he is an MVP candidate and averaging the most points and rebounds per game in his career. The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the league and are title contenders. This is a major improvement after just last season they were the eighth seed in the inferior Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo however, has taken his game to new heights and being an overseas player has helped his marketability.

Why Antetokounmpo is Popular

LeBron James is the best player in the league and most recognizable, but foreign players that are great have the whole world behind their backs. We all saw that Luka Doncic, as a rookie, was almost voted as an All-Star starter. Antetokounmpo was voted as a team captain this year. That is most likely because Greece has a good basketball social media scene. Antetokounmpo is a popular player on social media. He has four million followers on Instagram. It was Greece where he honed his basketball skills and brought it to the NBA. He has not forgotten where he came from and on his Instagram, he has three words that describe what kind of person he is. These words are Family-Loyalty-Legacy. He has remained loyal to the people of Greece and he is building his legacy every time he steps on the basketball court.

When he was a sneaker free agent he decided to sign back with Nike because he stresses family and loyalty. Antetokoumnpo will soon get his own basketball shoe with Nike, furthering his legacy on and off the court.

Antetokounmpo Down the Road

Giannis Antetokounmpo is already widely considered as the best player in the Eastern Conference, the future looks bright. When LeBron retires he hopes to be the best player in the league. Antekounmpo might have an MVP trophy before then. It may happen as soon as this season if James Harden ever slows down.

As said before, he will be getting his own shoe line and that will add to his already booming popularity. If he is able to lead the Bucks to a title this season that will boost his popularity immensely. Players that are able to perform great on the big stage of the NBA Finals get boosted into legendary status. Milwaukee has beaten great teams like the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers all at least once this season. It will be important for the Bucks to keep this same focus come playoff time.

Conclusion

The future is bright for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is arguably one of the most popular players in the league and the All-Star voting displays that statement. He has a bright future and will be one of the best players in the league for a long time.

