According to reports, the Chicago Bulls have signed unrestricted free agent power forward Jabari Parker to a contract worth $40 million over two years. The Milwaukee Bucks rescinded Parker’s qualifying offer moments before he signed with the Bulls, making him unrestricted.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news on Saturday morning:

Free agent forward Jabari Parker has agreed to a two-year, $40M deal with the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell ESPN. Milwaukee rescinded Parker’s qualifying offer moments ago, making him unrestricted. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2018

Parker’s contract will take him through the end of the 2019-20 season.

Parker averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in the 2017-18 season. At times, Parker was a fantastic player for the Bucks last season. Unfortunately, major injuries have made his true potential and ability a bit of an unknown. Regardless, Parker is seen as one of the better players who can come off the bench in this league.

Parker is still a player developing into his prime. He drew criticism for performing below his standard during the most recent playoffs. However, part of that may have been result of the coaching situation in Milwaukee at the time.

Parker is going into his fifth NBA season, all of which have been with the Milwaukee Bucks.

He now joins Zach LaVine and promising 2nd year player Lauri Markkanen in Chicago. While the fit of the three can be worrisome, there is a plethora of athleticism between the three on the wing. Both Parker and LaVine have history with torn ACL’s, which is something to watch throughout the season.

