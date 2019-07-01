TORONTO, ON- APRIL 27 – Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (23) gets past the Raptors defence as the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. April 27, 2019. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are working on a sign-and-trade to acquire Jimmy Butler. Butler has agreed to a four-year deal worth $142 million.

BREAKING: Jimmy Butler will sign max contract with the Heat, sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/c5yx84YvK1 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 1, 2019

Butler averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and four assists per game last season for the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves. He was sent from the Timberwolves to the 76ers back in November after an incredibly public trade demand. Butler didn’t have the patience or respect for the Timberwolves young stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, so he forced his way out. The saga went on longer than anybody cared for, but in the end, he made his way out.

Butler was one of the marquee unrestricted free agents of the summer along with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kawhi Leonard. He’s a top level player in the NBA thanks to his defensive prowess on the wing and shot-creating offensive game. Butler has been pegged as a headcase by many fans and members of the media. However, his penchant for hitting big shots in the playoffs has teams wondering if they can make it work with him. He also did a fantastic job as the 76ers closer throughout the 2018-19 regular season.

The Philadelphia 76ers ended up falling to the Toronto Raptors in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. The Raptors then defeated the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors to become the eventual champion. The 76ers were just a rim rattle of a Kawhi Leonard shot away from challenging the Raptors in overtime of Game 7. Butler upped his averages to 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists during the 2019 postseason.

Jimmy Butler is currently 29 years old. He will turn 30 on September 24th, before the NBA season even begins in October. This contract will take him through his physical apex and into the twilight of his prime. It may end up looking bad if Butler ends up declining badly as he heads into his mid-thirties. For now, Jimmy Butler is a two-way force to be reckoned with.

