the player Wayne Ellington of the team Miami Heat is seen in action during the match of NBA between of Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets on December 09, 2017 in México City, Mexico (Photo by Carlos Tischler/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ESPN’s Chris Haynes broke the news Thursday evening:

Free agent sharpshooter Wayne Ellington and Miami have reached an agreement on a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 13, 2018

Sources: Wayne Ellington agreed to a one-year deal for $6.2 million. https://t.co/9uKbm0LeY0 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 13, 2018

Ellington’s contract will take him through the end of next season.

Wayne Ellington is coming off his best season offensively, putting up 11.2 points to go with three rebounds and one assist per game for Miami. He started in only two of the 77 games he played in South Beach this past season, playing about 26 minutes per night. In 2016, he signed a $12.3 million contract for two years with Miami, coming off recent stints in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the past, as well as the team that drafted him, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who selected him 28th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft.

What Ellington Provides

Ellington is known to be a lethal shooter, especially from long range. Last season, he shot 41 percent from the field and 39 percent from deep, extremely close to his career averages. He is a reliable scorer and an offensive threat to opposing teams, and can be relied on as a spark when his team needs it. He is also a decent ball handler when on the court. However, as a two-guard, Ellington is not good at effectively distributing the ball, with only an average of 1.1 assists per game throughout his career. He is also a below-average defender and can struggle to match up against tougher and stronger opposing guards. While he is a shooter on the offensive end of the floor, his lack of physicality prevents him from attacking the rim well, and he has struggled to do so in the past.

The Heat can continue to expect scoring, above all, from Wayne Ellington. He is a legitimate offensive threat when he is on the floor. Ellington is sure to challenge perimeter defenses of opponents. He has historically come off the bench in games, but when called on to be a starter, Ellington has potential to be effective. The Heat must continue to utilize his strengths well and not allow his weaknesses to be exploited while he’s on the floor.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on