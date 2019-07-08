DURHAM, NC – FEBRUARY 13: Former Duke player Tyus Jones celebrates with the Cameron Crazies and fans of the Duke Blue Devils following their victory against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 13, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke defeated Virginia 63-62. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies are adding a third player to their core of young point guards. According to Malika Andrews, Tyus Jones has agreed on a three-year sheet offer from the Memphis Grizzlies worth $28 million. The Minnesota Timberwolves have 48 hours to match the offer to retain Jones since he is a restricted free agent.

Jones signing an offer sheet from Grizzlies comes right after the team reportedly agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks that will send Delon Wright to Dallas on a three-year, $29 million deal in exchange for two second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

As a result, Wright’s departure leaves a void at the backup point guard position. Although Memphis did acquire De’Anthony Melton in a recent trade with the Phoenix Suns, Melton enters his second NBA season with only 50 games of experience.

As the Grizzlies main priority is transitioning into the Ja Morant era with him as the point guard, it was important to find a backup that could provide a helping hand in the position as a backup to Morant.

Tyus Jones’ Fit with the Memphis Grizzlies

At 23 years old, Jones is still young and swiftly for his position at an elite level. During the 2018-19 season, Jones averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 assists. Over his tenure with the Timberwolves, he was often put on the backburner. He didn’t shoot the ball too well, as he was 42.5 percent from the field and 30 percent from three. However, he did lead the NBA in assist to turnover ratio, averaging 6.96 assists for every one turnover.

Playing in Memphis will give Jones the opportunity to prove that he’s worthy of being a starter, as well as give him the opportunity to become a mentor to Morant. Morant and Jones can both learn from each other as well as develop and improve their own skills, which in return would help Memphis become a young, powerful team.

