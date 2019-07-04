CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Kyle Korver #26 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies have traded Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to the Phoenix Suns. In return, the Grizzlies will get De’Anthony Melton, Josh Jackson, and two second-round picks.

The Grizzlies are trading Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter to the Suns for DeAnthony Melton, Josh Jackson 2020 second-round pick and 2021 conditional second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

One of the league’s best shooters is on the move. The Grizzlies had acquired Korver in return for Mike Conley a few weeks ago. Consequently, the Grizzlies are now trading Korver to the Suns in exchange for some picks and Josh Jackson. According to Wojnarowski, the Suns will buy Korver out of his partially guaranteed contract and he’ll hit the open market. Korver shouldn’t stay on the market too long with his sharpshooting skills.

Korver is a knockdown shooter that will certainly be courted by title-contending teams. For his career, Korver has shot 42.9 percent from three-point range, and 39.7 percent last season. He’s also a seasoned veteran that’s made deep playoff runs and knows his role well. At 38 years old, he won’t be able to play heavy minutes without being exposed on defense. Korver tries, but there’s only so much he can do off effort alone. However, nothing in the league is more valuable than shooting at the moment and Korver provides plenty of that.

Though he could have been valuable to the Suns in their playoff pursuit, they needed to waive him in order to have the cap space to sign Ricky Rubio. Rubio fills the point guard role the Suns need if they’re going to make a serious playoff push next season. For Memphis, this trade gets them a look at Jackson, who was the fourth pick in the 2017 NBA draft. In addition, they get a chance to try out Menton, a player they’ve rumored to long covet. Moreover, they get some second-round picks with it. As Memphis continues their rebuild, they’re making all the right moves to stock up on young players and assets. This was a rare trade where both teams immediately win.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on