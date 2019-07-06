CHICAGO, USA – APRIL 3: Dwight Howard (12) of Charlotte Hornets in action during the NBA match between Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets at United Center in Chicago, USA on April 3, 2018. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Dwight Howard’s journey across the NBA continues. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards have traded Howard to the Memphis Grizzlies in return for C.J. Miles. Don’t rush to the store to grab a Howard jersey, though.

The Memphis Grizzlies continue their wild offseason by obtaining Howard from the Wizards in return for Miles. However, this is unlikely to be the final destination for Howard. It is speculated that he will either be waived or traded by the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are trading CJ Miles to Washington for Dwight Howard, league source tells ESPN. Deal saves Memphis $3.1M. Grizzles will waive or trade Howard, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The deal saves the Grizzlies $3.1 million, a common theme of their offseason thus far. They are in full rebuild mode and thus trying to dump as many contracts as they can to look toward the future. In the last year, they traded franchise centerpieces Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. Then, this offseason they’ve made deals to ship out newly acquired pieces such as Kyle Korver. Now, they will look to move both Howard and former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. The Grizzlies seem to be all-in on their young core of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

For the Wizards, Miles will add some much-needed depth as well as a veteran presence. The 32-year old averaged just 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds a season ago, though those averages jump to 9.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest in 13 games with the Grizzlies.

By the numbers, Howard had a solid 2018-19 campaign. He averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. However, the former All-Star appeared in just nine games on the season.

The trade is a rare “straight-across” trade. Howard and Miles are the only pieces involved in the trade, with no draft picks or cash considerations involved. Both teams benefit from the trade, with no real “winner” or “loser”. Both teams will be looking to get back into the playoff picture in the coming years, and this trade could be a small piece of that larger puzzle when it’s all said and done.

