DALLAS, TX – DECEMBER 26: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Dallas Mavericks vies for ball against Wayne Ellington #2 of Los Angeles Lakers during a basketball match on December 26, 2014 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Bilgin Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Nearly every team in the NBA has at least one player they regret signing. For the Memphis Grizzlies, Chandler Parsons is that player. It has been no fault of his own, but Parsons has been a hole in the Grizzlies’ pocketbook for several years. Now, his days in Memphis are officially over.

The Parsons era is over, and the Memphis Grizzlies survived. It was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski that the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks agreed to a trade that would send Parsons to Atlanta in return for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee.

Memphis has agreed to trade Chandler Parsons to Atlanta for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019

In 2016, the Grizzlies signed Parsons to a four-year $94.8 million max contract. Since then, he has appeared in only 95 games due to knee issues, putting up an abysmal statline of 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game along the way.

After failing to terms of a buyout, the Grizzlies decided to trade Parsons to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Hill and Plumlee. The move opens up a roster spot for the Hawks while giving Memphis two smaller expiring contracts. The belief is that the Grizzlies will attempt to move their newly acquired pieces as they build around their young core of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Parsons will earn $25.1 million in the final year of his contract, but the Hawks are willing to take on that money to open up opportunities for their ever-growing young core. The Hawks have a bright future centered around Trae Young, John Collins, and incoming rookies De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. The Hawks could still potenailly buy Parsons out of his contract. It remains unclear if he has a real future left in the NBA.

The Grizzlies finally got rid of one of the worst mistakes in franchise history, and can now look fully to the future.

