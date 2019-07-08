Boston Celtic guard Avery Bradley (L) fights for the ball with Emporio Armani Milano guard Andrea Cinciarini during their NBA Gloabal Games match Emporio Armani Milano VS Boston Celtic on October 06, 2015 at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

The NBA free agency period is wrapping up, but that doesn’t mean things are slowing down. Both NBA teams in Los Angeles have been quite busy lately. Kawhi Leonard finally announced he will be going to the Los Angeles Clippers, along with Paul George. The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, could not get their hands on Leonard and have been scrambling to fill out their roster. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN veteran point guard, Avery Bradley will likely be the newest addition to the Lakers, once he clears waivers. Bradley’s contract will be a two-year, $9.7 million deal, with a player option on the second season.

Bounced Around

It seems like ages ago Bradley was a key piece on the Boston Celtics, alongside Isaiah Thomas. Outside Brad Stevens’ system, Bradley has struggled to have a real impact. Bradley was traded to the Detroit Pistons, before ultimately playing for the Clippers, and finally the Memphis Grizzlies.

After a ho-hum stint with the Clippers, Bradley showed some flashes with the Grizzlies. He averaged 16.1 points while shooting 38.4 percent from the three-point line. With Bradley, however, his offense is always a plus, being that his strength is on the defensive end. His ability to scrap and battle on the perimeter makes him a very valuable piece on the floor, especially in close games.

Fresh Start

After having a couple of battles with LeBron James in the Eastern Conference, Bradley will now get to see the other side and suit up alongside him. James’ presence on the floor can certainly create a lot of space on the perimeter for outside shooters. Also, if the James – Anthony Davis pick and roll it has the potential to be, defenders will consistently have to choose between defending the three or trying to stop the points in the paint.

Bradley should be a key contributor in the rotation, even though he has had some injury issues in the past. His consistency from the three-point line will be key because a James led team is at its peak when the three ball is falling.

It will be interesting to see if Bradley can be a key, consistent player for the Lakers moving forward. His defense and shooting can certainly help them become a more formidable threat in the Western Conference.

