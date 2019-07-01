CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 09: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

With the Golden State Warriors looking to clear cap space, they have traded former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will send several draft picks to Golden State in return.

In what has shaped up to be a phenomenal offseason for the Grizzlies, they’ve added some veteran talent to a young squad. It was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski that the Warriors are also sending a first-round pick to the Grizzlies.

Golden State is trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, league source tells ESPN. Warriors are sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 (protected 1-4), 2025 (protected 1) and 2026 unprotected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The deal strengthens the Grizzlies significantly while adding a veteran presence to a very young team. After shipping Marc Gasol and Mike Conley away in the past year, the Grizzlies are all-in on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant as the future of the franchise. They also re-signed Jonas Valanciunas and drafted a solid pick in Brandon Clarke.

The Warriors had to part ways with Iguodala after acquiring D’Angelo Russell via a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets came away with superstar forward Kevin Durant after it was announced he would sign with the organization.

The Memphis Grizzlies are quickly becoming one of the most interesting teams in the league. They’ve now got a mix of young talent and veteran pieces, possibly enough to push for the playoffs in the near future. The West is getting better with every transaction, but the Grizzlies have a strong core and a bright future.

The Warriors, though, are going through a bit of a backslide. After making the Finals five years in a row, it seems unlikely they’ll compete next season. They may struggle to make the playoffs in the West, despite adding Russell. Losing Durant, Klay Thompson to injury, and now Iguodala means the end of the Warriors dynasty everyone loved to hate.

