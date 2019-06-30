Lithuania’s center Jonas Valanciunas shoots a penalty during the semi-final basketball match between Serbia and Lithuania at the EuroBasket 2015 in Lille, northern France, on September 18, 2015. AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Jonas Valanciunas has signed a three-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies worth $45 million. The 27-year old center was traded to the Grizzlies for Marc Gasol around the 2019 Trade Deadline.

The deal comes as no surprise. The Grizzlies traded away both franchise stars in Gasol and Mike Conley in an attempt to fill the roster with young talent. Valanciunas served as a Gasol replacement for part of last season, but will now fill the role long-term.

The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski before free agency officially began.

ESPN story on free agent C Jonas Valanciunas planning to commit to a three-year, $45M deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies. https://t.co/7WoTfERYCw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Despite splitting time between the Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors last season, Valanciunas had his best NBA season to date. On the year, he averaged 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds. In Memphis, though, those averages jumped to 19.9 points and 10.7 boards per game in 19 games.

The Grizzlies locked down talent at center to go along with their young core. The team will look to second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and incoming rookies Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke to lead the team going forward. Valanciunas adds veteran leadership and a noticeable inside presence to a team in need of both.

Valanciunas declined his $17.6 million player option in pursuit of a longer deal. He may have sacrificed some money to do so, but ultimately got what he desired. The Center will have a semblance of long-term security with the Grizzlies in the prime of his career, with a chance to anchor a rebuild for a team in desperate need of revitalization.

