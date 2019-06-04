December 31, 2015: Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker (1) [3830] shooting a 3 point shot over Oklahoma City Thunder Forward Serge Ibaka (9) [1965] at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK. (Photo by Torrey Purvey/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Torrey Purvey/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

It is being reported by Bleacher Report that the Phoenix Suns are looking to add some veteran presence at the guard position. They are willing to deal the sixth pick in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft in order to do so.

Phoenix Suns Potential Trade Packages for the Sixth Pick

The Phoenix Suns have a good, young nucleus of players to build around. Devin Booker is an elite level scorer and already has a 70 point game under his belt. Deandre Ayton had a fantastic rookie season, averaging 16.3 points per game, 10.3 rebounds per game, shooting 58 percent from the field. New general manager, James Jones, would like to add some veteran leadership to that outstanding young duo as the Suns are on the cusp of completing their rebuild. Who are potential trade partners for the Suns that could offer the best package?

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets Receive – T.J. Warren, Josh Jackson, Tyler Johnson, 6th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

Phoenix Suns Receive – Chris Paul

The Fit for the Houston Rockets



The Houston Rockets were once again ousted by the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey was not happy with the loss to the Warriors. He has put every player on the roster not named James Harden, on the trade block. The Rockets add depth with T.J. Warren, Josh Jackson, and whoever they select with the sixth pick.

The Fit for the Phoenix Suns

There is a bit of a kicker with this trade. It will be tough to pull off. The first day Tyler Johnson is eligible to be traded is June 29th, which is after the 2019 NBA Draft. As a result, the Suns would be acting on good faith by selecting whoever the Rockets wanted with the sixth pick in the draft. The Suns include Johnson in the trade to make salaries match.

James Jones only executes this trade if he thinks Booker and Ayton are franchise players and if he believes adding a player like Chris Paul would push them towards the top of the western conference.

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards Receive – T.J. Warren, Mikal Bridges, 6th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

Phoenix Suns Receive – John Wall, 9th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

The Fit for the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards execute this trade to move up three spots in the draft and get off of John Wall‘s five-year contract. T.J. Warren and Mikal Bridges are both solid wing players who would provide nice depth for the Wizards. Washington would select Wall’s replacement, whether that be Darius Garland or Coby White.

The Fit for the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns only do this trade if they’re confident John Wall will fully recover from his torn Achilles. There is a high probability that Wall will sit the entire 2019-2020 NBA season so this move will be for the future. The Suns will also only move back three picks in the 2019 NBA draft, so they’ll still be able to take a high ceiling player. Cam Reddish or Nassir Little, for instance.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Receive – T.J. Warren, Tyler Johnson, 6th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

Phoenix Suns Receive – Mike Conley

The Fit for the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a complete rebuild after trading Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors this past season. Mike Conley is the next veteran they need to move. They reportedly have their heart set on selecting Ja Morant with the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft so trading Conley makes sense. Nabbing the sixth pick and selecting whichever wing is left out of Jarrett Culver, De’Andre Hunter, and Cam Reddish would give them a young and exciting big three of Jaren Jackson, Morant, and the sixth pick.

The Fit for the Phoenix Suns

If the Suns are compelled to add Mike Conley to Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, they’ll trust that the Grizzlies are sincere and select whoever Memphis may want with the sixth pick. Conley is a true leader and would be a great veteran presence in the Suns’ locker room.

