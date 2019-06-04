DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 10: Mike Conley (11) of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts to an and-one opportunity after being fouled by Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets during the second half of the Nuggets’ 105-99 win on Monday, December 10, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies ended the 2018-2019 NBA season with a record of 33-49. They are now in rebuilding mode. Over the last few seasons, the Grizzlies have changed their roster numerous times and made a few coaching changes. With more moves on the horizon, the Grizzlies are looking at the 2019 NBA Draft to relaunch their future. Currently, the Grizzlies hold the second overall pick, which is their only pick in this year’s draft. Reports have surfaced that they have made their choice already. But, should the Grizzlies look at other prospects just in case? Let’s analyze who should they take in the draft.

Team Needs

The Grizzlies’ number one priority is to secure a franchise player. They have blown up their team a bit over the last few seasons. They could be looking to move on from Mike Conley. Although he is their cornerstone, injuries have taken a toll on him and they look to get younger. He could be an asset for acquiring more picks. They also have veteran players such as Avery Bradley and Chandler Parsons who could do wonders for a contending team. In last year’s draft, the Grizzlies selected Jaren Jackson Jr., who has shown some promise. They are still in need of a dynamic scorer and playmaker.

Ja Morant is a Lock?

On May 15th, ESPN’s NBA Draft Analyst and Reporter Jonathan Givony tweeted that Grizzlies’ ownership was locked in former Murray State star Ja Morant at the second overall pick. Ja Morant is a perfect fit for the Grizzlies. He is regarded as the second best player in this year’s draft class. In his sophomore season at Murray State, Morant averaged 24.5 points per game and 10.0 assists per game. He had a tremendous showing in the NCAA Tournament. Morant is a dual threat at the point guard position. He can be a scorer and facilitator. Adding him to the mix with an athletic Jackson Jr. will be fun to watch. The only concern for Morant is his recent surgery. He underwent a procedure to remove loose bodies in his knee that will take a few weeks to recover. But, the Grizzlies still have their sights set on selecting him.

Barrett’s Barrier

Selecting former Duke star R.J. Barrett is another option the Grizzlies are considering. Like Morant, Barrett is one of the stars to emerge from this year’s draft. But, the Grizzlies’ plans for Barrett has taken a hit. Reports emerged that Barrett declined to work out for them. It seems Barrett has his sights set on playing for the New York Knicks, who hold the third overall pick. Although Barrett is a talented player, the Grizzlies should shy away from him for now. It would be in bad taste to select a player who does not want to join their team.

No Other Prospects?

As mentioned before, the Grizzlies intend to select a franchise player. No other player outside of Morant, Barrett and Zion Williamson are held in that regard. The only other player who could excel as a franchise player is Jarrett Culver from Texas Tech. He is rising up the draft boards. His talent as a two-way player is on par with the likes of Morant, Barrett, and Williamson. The knocks on Culver are his inefficiency as a shooter and his mechanics. With Williamson projected to go first and Barrett declining a work out with them, the Grizzlies should stick with selecting Morant with the second overall pick.

