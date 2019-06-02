EVANSVILLE, IN – MARCH 09: Murray State Racers Guard Ja Morant (12) warms up for the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Championship college basketball game between the Murray State Racers and the Belmont Bruins on March 9, 2019, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ja Morant — presumed second-overall pick in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft — will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Monday, according to ESPN. The recovery time for the procedure is three to four weeks.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Saturday morning.

ESPN Sources: Point guard Ja Morant — the projected No. 2 pick in the June NBA Draft — will undergo a minor scope on his right knee to remove a “loose body” on Monday. He’s expected to be fully recovered in 3-to-4 weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2019

Morant’s agent, Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports, reportedly informed several teams atop the draft of the impending procedure. The teams included the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the New York Knicks.

The scope will remove loose bodies in his right knee. “Loose bodies” can refer to either small fragments of cartilage or bone that move around freely in the knee, mostly in joint fluids. The bodies can ultimately affect joint movement.

Fans of the Murray State stud have nothing to fear, though “surgery” can be a scary word. The procedure is very minor in nature and shouldn’t lead to any long-term issues.

It is highly unlikely the surgery will have any impact on Morant’s draft status. The Grizzlies will likely still snag him with the second pick in the draft, as they have shown serious interest in the star point guard. Morant’s knee will be of very little concern to any of his suitors in the upcoming draft.

Sophomore Season Recap

Morant led the NCAA in assists per game last season, dishing out 10 assists per contest. He averaged an astounding 24.5 points per game in his sophomore season to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. His star potential has already led to a shoe deal with Nike.

He led the Racers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after an upset victory over Marquette in the first round. Morant notched a rare tournament triple-double in the contest, racking up 17 points, 16 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Morant balled-out against Florida State in the second round (28 points), but the Racers came up well short of a Sweet 16 appearance. He averaged 22.5 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds per game in the tournament.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on