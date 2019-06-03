EVANSVILLE, IN – MARCH 09: Murray State Racers Guard Ja Morant (12) warms up for the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Championship college basketball game between the Murray State Racers and the Belmont Bruins on March 9, 2019, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ja Morant underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Monday morning to remove loose bodies from his right knee. According to Morant himself, the surgery was a success.

The presumed second-overall pick in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft tweeted out a collective sigh of relief Monday morning. The knee surgery was a success, and Morant should recover within three to four weeks.

successful surgery 🙏🏽✅ 12 is good 😁 — Ja Morant (@igotgame_12) June 3, 2019

The procedure was a simple scope to remove loose bodies from his right knee. These bodies were likely either cartilage or bone fragments in Morant’s knee fluid. If left untreated, these bodies can affect joint movement in the long-term.

There have been questions surrounding how the surgery will affect Morant’s draft stock. It seems highly unlikely that Morant falls at all, but even more unlikely he falls out of the top three to five picks. The Memphis Grizzlies are high on the Murray State point guard but did invite RJ Barrett for a workout, unsuccessfully. Many still expect the Grizzlies to select Morant with the second pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Some claim there is “no such thing” as “minor” knee surgery. The saying may have some truth to it, but the scope Morant underwent is about as minor as knee procedures come. There were no ligament or cartilage tears to repair, such as the case with meniscus, ACL, or MCL surgeries.

The news first broke about Morant’s procedure early Saturday morning. When Morant was scheduled for surgery, his agent informed all three teams atop the 2019 NBA Draft (the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the New York Knicks) of the procedure. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates on the Murray State standout and his NBA Draft suitors for the upcoming event.

