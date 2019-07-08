DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 27: LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers stands with teammates for the playing of the national anthem before the first half between the Lakers and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

With the additions of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, the Los Angeles Lakers could become a championship contenders once again. LeBron James needed key assets to play with, and Jeanie Buss and the front office gave him just that.

Offseason Moves

Bringing in Davis was a huge move for the team. He brings forth a versatile skill set that LeBron can work around. Adding Cousins helps the front court as well. The Lakers had to make moves to become contenders. When they brought in James last off-season, the hope was to at least make the playoffs. The Lakers missed the mark in 2018-19. However, going into this season, that could change.

The Lakers odds of winning the NBA Finals moved up drastically after the acquisition of Davis. A pivotal shot blocker and inside shooter, the former New Orleans Pelican will provide versatility and consistency in the front court. Defensively, Davis is one of the best in the league. When the Lakers sent Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and Lonzo Ball to the Pelicans, some fans had their doubts. However, the trade will work well for the franchise. Giving James help solidifies that the organization is wanting to win another title sooner than later. The Lakers haven’t won a championship since 2010. With the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty likely at its end, the Lakers can be the new force to be reckoned with in the West.

Looking Ahead

With a packed Western Conference going into the 2019-20 season, the Los Angeles Lakers know what they have to do to win. Consistency will be key once the season starts. The Golden State Warriors will still be a top contender. However, these Lakers are primed and ready to make a title run. With key assets surrounding James, many believe the Lakers can win a championship soon. Now is the time to win. The front office didn’t sign these star players to miss the playoffs again. The superstars on this team are there to win.

Looking ahead to the future, the Lakers’ franchise is in a good spot. Having James locked up for a three more seasons gives Los Angeles the leverage they need. Bringing in Davis and Cousins gives James two big men that are quality players. The addition of Rajon Rondo gives the Lakers the pivotal point guard they need.

With everything that has gone on in the past few months, things are finally settling down. The Lakers are ready to be a true contender once again. If the pieces fit, it’ll work. The front office has given their superstar the pieces he needs. Only time will tell if this truly was the right move or not. Lakers fans should prepare for a great season of basketball in 2019. The off-season has been interesting, and the regular season could be even better.

