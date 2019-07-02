Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors looks at score board after the Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on March 1, 2019, in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 119-117) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Though the NBA Free Agency has started, it is far from finished. With perhaps the biggest name still left on the board in Kawhi Leonard, NBA rumors are swirling about his destination, as well as many others.

Kawhi Leonard in Purple & Gold

This rumor has been going around since Leonard requested a trade from the San Antonio Spurs. It was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were his preferred destination after leaving San Antonio, but he was traded to the Toronto Raptors. He brought a championship to Canada, but could now be heading back to Southern California.

“If he were to go to the Los Angeles Lakers, you could literally make a legitimate case ‘why should we watch basketball next season?'” —@stephenasmith on Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/pz9m1vvFWk — First Take (@FirstTake) July 2, 2019

The biggest name left in free agency is Leonard’s. He reportedly has three potential destinations in the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers, and the Raptors. It was rumored that Leonard was likely to sign a short-term deal in Toronto. However, the Los Angeles speculation has heated up in recent days.

In reality, no one knows what Leonard will do. “Board man” will get paid no matter where he ends up, with similar contracts available at all three destinations. His signing will have the biggest long-term impact on the NBA since Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors prior to the 2017 season. If it’s the Lakers, there will be a new center of the NBA universe.

Andre Iguodala to the Los Angeles Lakers

Every year, the Lakers are rumored to sign nearly every free agent. This, however, is a special case. The Golden State Warriors recently traded Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies to clear cap space. Though he is a solid addition for the Grizzlies, it is rumored that he will seek a buyout with Memphis and pursue a contract with the Lakers.

If bought out, the only team ineligible to sign the former Finals MVP would be his former team in the Warriors. The next-best fit could be the newly formed Lakers squad that includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If Iguodala indeed signs with the Lakers, he would help flesh out their paper-thin roster. If Leonard signs elsewhere, he could even have the chance to fall back into a starting role.

Report: “No Market” for DeMarcus Cousins

Amidst rumors that DeMarcus Cousins would be meeting with the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski claimed there is “no market” for the former All-Star center, not even as a Mid-Level Exception.

According to @wojespn, there’s currently no market for DeMarcus Cousins. Not even for a mid-level exception. Is this thing on, #Celtics fans? pic.twitter.com/efLsFHIpu8 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) July 2, 2019

Rumors that Cousins would join the Celtics or the New York Knicks have made their rounds. But now, it seems possible that he could have a hard time finding a suitor. The development is shocking, to a degree, as Cousins showed flashes of his old self during his time with the Golden State Warriors. He was expected to sign a maximum contract before an Achilles injury changed the trajectory of his career.

It remains possible that a team could sign Cousins to a veteran minimum next season.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on