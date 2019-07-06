RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 17: Demarcus Cousins #12 of United States with the ball against Carlos Delfino #10 of Argentina during the Men’s Quarterfinal match on Day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, unrestricted free agent center DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal. There is a new “big three” in Los Angeles.

Cousins battled injuries throughout the majority of last season. When he was healthy, however, he managed to put up some decent numbers. In 30 games he averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on the season while also proving to be a defensive asset. Cousins has continually proved that when he is healthy he can be one of the best centers and all-around players in the game. He has been selected to a total of four All-Star games in his nine-year NBA career. He has become known as a modern-day center with his ability to play inside the paint as well as shoot from all areas on the court.

The Miami Heat had interest in Cousins, but several Lakers players — including Anthony Davis — helped convince him on joining LA, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/U2fgWbb8PL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The Laker will be the fourth team that Cousins will play for in his career. He was originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings back in 2010 with the fifth overall pick. He played the first six years of his career there before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans midway through the 2016-17 season. Cousins put up big numbers in New Orleans but also struggled with injury. In January 2018 he tore his Achilles and missed the rest of the season and half of the next season. In the 2018 offseason Cousins agreed to sign with the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal. His team made it to the NBA Finals but ultimately lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors.

Looking forward Cousins will provide elite scoring, rebounding, and defense as long as he can stay healthy. His skill will be much needed in Los Angeles as they look to make a push toward playoffs and potentially title contention.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on