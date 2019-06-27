LOS ANGELES, USA – MARCH 5: Anthony Davis of New Orleans Pelicans gestures during the NBA basketball match between Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans on March 5, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have expanded the Anthony Davis trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to open up $32 million in available cap space going into free agency. The Lakers now have the option of signing an additional max salary player or using the cap space to fill out the roster.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN dropped the huge news on June 27. The Los Angeles Lakers have sent former first-round draft pick, Moritz Wagner, along with Isaac Bonga, and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards. In exchange, the Lakers acquired cash considerations from the Wizards. The latter being reported by David Aldridge of The Athletic. This is all deemed part of the initial deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The move sheds the salaries of Wagner, Bonga, and Jones from the Lakers’ books. Each player had a cap hold of $2 million, $1.4 million, and $1.4 million, respectively.

Almost instantly after, Wojnarowski revealed that Anthony Davis had also waived his trade kicker. By waiving his four million dollar trade kicker, it allowed the Lakers to have even more cap space. Now, the purple and gold are expected to have $32 million in available cap space going into free agency. This will be enough for a maximum salary contract. Alternatively, it is an ample amount to spread out over numerous mid-tier contracts.

Despite heavy criticism following the trade with the Pelicans, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka has found a way to complete the deal on July 6, when the trade can become official, whilst maintaining a maximum salary slot.

Additionally, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports has reported that Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard intends to grant the Lakers a meeting when free agency opens. The Los Angeles Clippers are also expected to host a meeting with Leonard. The Raptors will then hold a final meeting in Los Angeles, as they hope to retain their star man.

