LeBron James will be teaming up with several superstars once again. Only this time, the fate of the planet might be at hand. “Space Jam 2” recently announced an all-star cast of players from both the NBA and WNBA to play alongside (or perhaps against) James and the Tune Squad.

NBA stars Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson will join James and his Tune Squad in the upcoming Looney Tunes sequel. WNBA standouts Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Chiney Ogwumike will join them as well.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon amidst trade rumors and free agency speculation, yet somehow still stood out.

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

Very few details have been released about the movie, though the star-studded lineup announcement is a nice start. Filming will start this summer, though the release date is not scheduled until June 2021.

Thompson reportedly has a “key role” in the film, though his filming could be delayed due to a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

In the original 1996 film, cartoon aliens from outer space stole the talents of several NBA players in order to beat the Looney Tunes (and Michael Jordan) at a game of basketball. If the new adaptation follows a similar structure, the aforementioned stars will likely have their abilities stolen as well.

How can James and Bugs Bunny take down a team with such talent? Will Bill Murray save the day once again? Would a win count as a fourth ring for James? The world will have to wait and see.

