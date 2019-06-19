DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 13: Chris Paul (3) of the Houston Rockets drives on Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets during the second half of the Rockets’ 109-99 win on Monday, November 13, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Houston Rockets at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers finally won the Anthony Davis sweepstakes and the rest of the NBA is starting to make moves. So, what’s next for Chris Paul? Could he be traded next? Is Kemba Walker headed to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers?

The Anthony Davis saga has already ended as he is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers. After the Davis trade, the Lakers are looking to add another superstar to form a new big three. They badly need a starting point guard and there are only a handful of options in the free agent market. Other than adding free agents, the Lakers can consider trading for a starting point guard. There are rumors and speculation that are bringing up Chris Paul’s name as a trade target for the Lakers. Should the Lakers trade for Chris Paul?

Chris Paul was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets in 2017. But, the duo of James Harden and Paul couldn’t overcome the Golden State Warriors‘ dominance. The Warriors eliminated the Rockets in the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. What made it worst is the growing complications between Paul and Harden’s relationship in Houston. Now, Chris Paul wants out.

This is the video of Stephen A. Smith saying that he or they are hearing Chris Paul wants out of Houston. pic.twitter.com/P0NxPkFO47 — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) June 14, 2019

It’s unlikely to happen as the Lakers finally grabbed Anthony Davis. The best course of action for them is to get another top tier free agent. Or, they can add some depth and get some decent players instead of getting only one superstar.

Is Kemba Walker Interested in Joining the Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers would definitely be one of the best landing spots for free agents after they landed Anthony Davis. The team would surely attract top free agents to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a big three. In their pursuit for a third star, Kemba Walker is one of their priorities. The bad news is, Kemba loves the Charlotte Hornets and his priority is to stay there. But, he will still listen to other team’s offers.

According to Marc Stein, Kemba Walker would be the third star that the Lakers will try to pursue but it is doubtful Walker would join James and Davis in Los Angeles.

Kemba Walker will be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after they reached an agreement in principle to trade for Anthony Davis, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019

According to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, a person close to Walker has doubts about the all-NBA guard’s desire to live in Los Angeles.

FWIW: Someone who knows Kemba well has told me repeatedly he doubts Kemba would find living in Los Angeles particularly appealing. I’m sure this person has good cause to surmise that, but I still think the Lakers are now a huge threat to convince Kemba to sign there. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) June 16, 2019

However, there are still lots of options for the Los Angeles Lakers if Walker decided not to join them. Adding him makes them an instant championship contender. If he decides to stay in Charlotte, the Hornets will have to make some additional moves to become a playoff contender. If they don’t, he will be stuck on a mediocre team who can barely make the playoffs. But if Walker wants to win now, he should join the Lakers.

