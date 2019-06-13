LOS ANGELES, USA – MARCH 5: Anthony Davis of New Orleans Pelicans gestures during the NBA basketball match between Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans on March 5, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The NBA Free Agency period has not even started yet and there is already a ton of drama within the league. Among all the speculation surrounding Kevin Durant and his injury, the NBA Finals, and the eventual decisions of the looming free agents such as Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard, there is one headline which is sticking out. That would be the Anthony Davis trade drama with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trade Talks are Heating Up Between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans

Rumor: The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting close to a deal that would land Davis in L.A. according to E. Jay Zarrett of the Sporting News.

After a crazy trade deadline that saw the Lakers fail to land Davis, things seem to be looking up for the Lakers. Depending on who they would have to give up in a trade, landing a superstar of Davis’ caliber just might remedy the dysfunction which has plagued the Lakers’ organization for months. It seems as if the Lakers are offering the fourth overall pick in the draft along with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

However, there are still some kinks to work out before the deal becomes official. The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to get a third team involved in a deal. Also, there are reports that the deal could hinge on Kyle Kuzma being involved in a trade. It is understandable why the Lakers would be hesitant to include Kuzma in a trade. He has shown more potential than Lonzo Ball during his time in the league and he averaged 18.7 points per game last season per basketball reference. We will continue to monitor this potential deal as more news comes out about this possible trade.

Charlotte Hornets Looking to Move up in the Draft?

Rumor: The Charlotte Hornets have an interest in trading up in the NBA Draft according to hoopsrumors.com.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off another disappointing season. They might be going into full rebuild mode as it looks like Kemba Walker will be out of the door in free agency. As a result, they are looking to get a jump on the rebuild process as they are looking to move up in the 2019 NBA Draft. As of right now, they hold the 12th overall pick.

This information comes from Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer who posted this on twitter. Unfortunately, moving up may be difficult for the Hornets as they do not have much to offer with their best player set to test the Free Agent market. Nevertheless, stranger things have happened in the NBA. For all we know, there could be a team out there who has their sights set on one of Charlotte’s role players.

Los Angeles Lakers Gearing up to Form a Super Team.

Rumor: Along with trying to trade for Anthony Davis, the Lakers also have an interest in the All-Star point guard from Charlotte, Kemba Walker, per hoopsrumors.com.

As alluded to earlier, Kemba Walker’s days with the Hornets organization are likely numbered. Now the question becomes which team will he sign with in free agency? There is a wild card team who could land the All-Star point guard, especially if they are able to orchestrate the aforementioned trade. That team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Getting Walker would mean one of two things. One, it would finally get LeBron James some help. Two, if the Lakers successfully trade for Davis, then they will have their own big three. This would help them finally compete for a postseason spot in the Western Conference. Even if the Lakers cannot land Anthony Davis, Kemba Walker will be a solid backup plan considering the team needs shooters surrounding James. Last season, Walker shot a three-point field goal percentage of 35.6 percent, much better than Lonzo Ball did last year for the Lakers. Walker is a three-time All-Star and a one time All NBA player, so it makes sense for the Lakers to be showing interest in him. We will see if the organization can finally orchestrate a trade for Anthony Davis and find a way to land an All-Star free agent such as Walker.

