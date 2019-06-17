DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 27: LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers stands with teammates for the playing of the national anthem before the first half between the Lakers and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at the Pepsi Center. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers entered last season with high expectations. Unfortunately, the finished last season with a record of 37-45 and did not make the playoffs. Despite the team’s woes, they drew interest from various top-level free agents. The Lakers made perhaps the biggest splash already by acquiring all-star Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. The trade instantly revived title hopes for next season. However, Davis’ presence could come at a price. Stories are circulating that the Lakers may not have enough cap space to land another superstar. Who should the Lakers set their sights on in free agency? Should they reconsider going after a superstar?

Team Needs

The Lakers already filled one hole in their roster. With Davis on the team, they have a quality, versatile big man who is great on both sides of the floor. But, the Lakers have other areas of concern. Their main objective is to acquire a point guard. Lonzo Ball was a part of the deal to get Davis and Rajon Rondo is a free agent. The Lakers need a player who can distribute the ball and make players better. Another area of concern is the three-point shooting. Last season, the Lakers ranked 29th in three-point percentage (33.3 percent). The third need for the team is depth. The Lakers must fill out their roster. Currently, they have just six players under contract. They must look for players who can provide production, especially on defense. The Lakers finished in the bottom third of the league in total defense.

Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker should be the Lakers’ number one target. Over the last few seasons, he has developed into an elite player. Last season, Walker finished with a career-high 25.6 points per game. He would instantly thrive being the third option with the Lakers. His shooting percentage and assists should climb higher if he signs. Reports surfaced that Walker is willing to take less money to re-sign with the Charlotte Hornets. It would be interesting to see if he will do the same with the Lakers as they seem to be better suited for a playoff run.

Tobias Harris

Over this past season, Tobias Harris improved in every major category. Between his time with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, Harris averaged a career-high 20.0 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game and shot 48.7 percent. Harris is just 26 years old and is still improving. He can spread the floor and knock down threes efficiently. The more popular choice for the Lakers would be to go after Jimmy Butler. But, they could sign Harris at a cheaper price. This move depends on Harris’ desires. He was a starter with the 76ers and may look to sign a max contract.

Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is an overshadowed free agent. Much of the credit of the Milwaukee Bucks’ success goes Giannis Antetokounmpo. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez took the honorable mentions. But, Brogdon fits into the Lakers’ needs. He is an effective player who can score in spots and defend very well. Also, he knocks down threes well. Last season, he shot a career-high 42.6 percent from three. He is a fantastic free throw shooter as well. Brogdon is very versatile. He can play well at both guard spots. He is not considered a playmaker, but he does everything else the Lakers need.

Jimmy Butler

Despite Butler being too pricey, the Lakers should not move on from him yet. He is one of the best two-way wings in the NBA. His hard-nosed style and toughness will do wonders for the Lakers. He was the most effective player for the 76ers as they faced the Toronto Raptors in the second round. He averaged 22.0 points per game against them. Like Davis, Butler wants to be on a team who can win a title. The Lakers are building themselves into a contender. The biggest issue for Butler would be fitting in the starting unit. He plays the same position as LeBron James and is a ball-dominant player. If Butler signs with the Lakers, James could move to the point guard position.

Kyrie Irving

Like Butler, Kyrie Irving will be pricey. But, there seems to be mutual interest. Irving is a dynamic point guard who will make plays. His knack for performing in high-pressure games separates him from many at his position. During his stint with the Boston Celtics, Irving became a more efficient player. His field goal percentage over the last two seasons are career-highs. Also, he had a career-high 6.9 assist per game. Irving’s move to the Lakers depends on his mentality. It is not clear whether he wants to play under James again. His interest in the Brooklyn Nets indicates he wants to lead a team. Irving is the least likely to sign with the Lakers out of this list. However, if he does, the Lakers will definitely be a championship contender.

Main Photo Image:

Related

View the original article on