This week on The Last Word, Jordan, Michael, Stacey discuss various topics in the basketball world, as Youssef and Ben jump in to run their weekly segments!

First, the guys talk about the Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks series and what the outcome means for the future of both teams.

After that, Youssef joins us as he gives us his player of the week, which should be no surprise!

The guys then discuss the NBA Finals matchup of the Toronto Raptors vs. the Golden State Warriors and preview what they expect to see from the series. They also make their predictions as to who will win it all!

After discussing the Finals matchup, Ben jumps in to give us his hot takes of the week, and you better believe we roasted Jordan for his prediction about the Bucks!

To end the episode, the guys have some fun and make their own All-NBA snub team!

