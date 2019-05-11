March 09, 2014: Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX Dallas defeated Indiana 105-94 (Photo by Albert Pena/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially hired Frank Vogel as their head coach to take over the reins in LA LA Land. Vogel will be the sixth head coach to be hired by the Lakers since the departure of Phil Jackson after the 2010-2011 season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Report

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Vogel has agreed to a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Wojnarowski also reports that former NBA player and coach Jason Kidd will join the Laker’s coaching staff in a prominent assistant coaching role.

Jason Kidd has agreed to join Vogel’s Lakers staff in a prominent assistant coaching role, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ZrQRWfq1US — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2019

Frank Vogel’s contract with the Lakers, per sources: Three years. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2019

Lakers Coaching Search

Prior to hiring Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers had been conducting a head coach search for over a month now after parting ways with former coach Luke Walton. Several former head coaches like Monty Williams, J.B. Bickerstaff and Tyronn Lue were apart of the Lakers candidate search. While it seemed Tyronn Lue fit the role best, considering his close relationship with LeBron James, talks between the coach and the Lakers abruptly ended as both sides were unable to agree on contract terms.

What Frank Vogel Can Bring to the Lakers

With Vogel as the head coach, the Lakers can begin to rebuild their NBA identity. As a head coach, Vogel has spent six seasons with the Indiana Pacers and two seasons with the Orlando Magic. While Vogel struggled to find success with the Magic, winning less than 30 games in both his seasons with the team, his time with the Pacers proves his ability to create a successful team. The Pacers have made the postseason five of those six seasons, including two Eastern Conference Finals appearances. The Pacers also were top 10 in points off turnovers and steals per game during Vogel’s tenure.

With Lebron James on the roster, it has been difficult for the Lakers to stay balanced on defense when they want James to initiate the offense. With Vogel as the head coach, the Lakers will look to establish a sturdy defensive identity that will take the pressure off Lebron as well as allow the young players like Lonzo Ball to have more opportunities for big plays.

