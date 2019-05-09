LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 11: Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Sparks basketball teams and Los Angeles Kings hockey team in Los Angeles, California on September 11, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the NBA’s historic franchises, is in shambles. The team has not made a playoff appearance since 2013 and is currently struggling to find a new head coach. Also, rumors are circulating that people close to Lakers’ President Jeanie Buss wants her to trade LeBron James, who is one of the best players in the world. The sudden dream of the franchise being champions again is quickly going down the drain.

Lakers Fans Reportedly Planning Protest Outside Staples Center

Lakers fans are angry with the state of the team and are apparently going to let their frustrations be heard tomorrow. According to Fred Roggin of AM570LA Sports and NBCLA, a group of fans is staging a protest outside of Staples Center Friday afternoon.

#Lakers fans are so frustrated they’re staging a protest outside of Staples Center tomorrow. When it comes to this, you’re in big trouble. The organizer will be with us @AM570LASports at 12:45. — Fred Roggin (@FredNBCLA) May 9, 2019

In addition, there looks like there are additional details on the rally, according to a Lakers fan on Reddit. The protest is reportedly set to take place tomorrow at noon.

“Why? Jeannie hates bad PR. She don’t care about us, but cares what the media says. Point is to spin the narrative to the Talking Heads “Is Jeannie the opposite of her Father?” and have them talk,” the post reads.

The post also informs fans to wear their Lakers gear and bring plenty of chairs and water. Some of the suggested chants for the protest include: “Sell the team!”, “Shadow Owner!” and “No Jason Kidd!”.

If this protest goes through as planned, it will be an interesting scene to watch. This will also generate the attention and answers Lakers fans are desperate to receive.

