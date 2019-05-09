NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: Head Coach of the Milwaukee Bucks Jason Kidd looks on during the NBA game between Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 10, 2015 in New York, New York. (Photo by Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers and head coach candidate Tyronn Lue seemed to a good fit. Lue won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, LeBron James respects him, and he was good with player relations. But on May 8th, news broke that Lue and the Lakers ended their negotiations. According to ESPN, the Lakers offered Lue a three-year deal worth $18 million. Lue was seeking a five-year deal that compensated his impressive coaching resume. Soon after, Lue and his camp pulled out of negotiations without a deal.

With Lue out of the picture, the Lakers must continue their search for a head coach. There are still plenty of candidates out there who could be a nice fit. Here are a few coaches who the Lakers should eye in the coming days.

Jason Kidd

The Lakers top choice should be Jason Kidd. He is a young coach who is hungry for another shot. Kidd was the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-2018. During his time with the Bucks, Kidd aided the team to two playoff appearances; both ending in first round exits. Due to these shortcomings, Kidd was fired in January 2018 after a rough 23-22 start.

Kidd was respected by the Bucks players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo. He will instantly command respect from the Lakers, given his track record. Kidd is clearly on the Los Angeles Lakers’ radar as it seems a major sticking point in the Lue fallout was the inclusion of Kidd on Lue’s coaching staff. Should Lue be out of the picture, Kidd could very well be the only coach that could manage the expectations of LeBron James.

Mark Jackson

Seemingly, Mark Jackson’s name hits the coaching circuit every year. He is a well-respected basketball mind who would thrive in the Lakers spotlight. Jackson was key in ushering the current era of the Golden State Warriors. He turned the Warriors into a playoff team in his last two seasons. In the 2012-2013 season, Jackson led the Warriors to their first 50-win season since 1993. It is unlikely Jackson will leave his role as an in-game analyst as he has turned down several offers. However, the chance to coach a talented Lakers team with cap space should be intriguing for him.

Other Candidates

Other names have swirled around the Lakers second round of searching. According to a tweet from NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are adding Mike Woodson, Frank Vogel, and Lionel Hollins to their list. All three are veteran head coaches who had a small degree of success. Vogel has the highest win percentage (51.1%) out of the three.

Another name that has floated around is Juwan Howard. Howard played 22 seasons in the NBA; capped off by two championship wins with the Miami Heat. Currently, Howard is an assistant coach with the Heat but Howard did play with James in Miami. With an established relationship, this should propel Howard to the top of the list and land him a deal. Also, Howard would be looking to prove himself worthy of being a head coach.

The Lakers head coaching job could prove to be lucrative. But, it will take the right type of head coach to ensure success. Kidd and Jackson should be the top two candidates. They both have turned around losing franchises. Look for more news in the coming weeks.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on