MIAMI, FL – MAY 14: Michael Beasley #8 of the Miami Heat looks on before a game against the Brooklyn Nets in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2014 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida on May 14, 2014.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent small forward Michael Beasley to a contract worth $3.5 million over one year.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports broke the news earlier today:

Free agent Michael Beasley has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2018

The former second overall pick is coming off of a solid season with the New York Knicks. He averaged 13.2 points per game while shooting 50.7% from the field and 39.5% from three. He should be able to provide efficient scoring for the Lakers and be able to space the floor, as well. Beasley’s shooting ability will be a nice compliment for LeBron James‘ game on offense. He even actually played with James in Miami a few seasons ago. Shooting stood out as a need for Los Angeles. They have great playmakers such as James, Rajon Rondo, and Lonzo Ball on the roster. The front office needed to find players that could provide spacing.

Beasley has always been a good rebounder for his position and continued that trend last year, averaging 5.6 rebounds per game. The advanced stats paint an even more impressive picture. He recorded a rebound percentage of 13.9% last season, which was the second highest of his career. Beasley will provide a veteran presence and add depth to a relatively young front-court that features Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram. Despite his reputation, Beasley could prove to be a steal for the Lakers at only $3.5 million. He also provides little risk on only a one-year deal.



