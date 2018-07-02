LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 11: Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Sparks basketball teams and Los Angeles Kings hockey team in Los Angeles, California on September 11, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to re-sign unrestricted free agent shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a contract worth $12 million over one year. The contract cannot officially be signed until the end of the NBA’s moratorium period on July 6th.

Chris Haynes of ESPN broke the news on Sunday evening:

Sources: KCP agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal. https://t.co/jxd6a4ToC0 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

Caldwell-Pope’s contract will take him through the end of the 2018-19 season.

It is important to note that LeBron James announced his decision to join the Lakers just before Caldwell-Pope re-signed. Both are represented by Klutch Sports, which was likely a factor in this decision.

Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. In what was a consistent year, he averaged a new career-high in rebounds – jumping from 3.3 to 5.2 per game. This was due to the former Piston being asked to play a new role with a new team. Take fewer shots and do the little things well. Caldwell-Pope played his role well and also remained his usual healthy self. Playing 74 games last season, he has only missed 22 games since entering the league in 2013.

Looking forward, Caldwell-Pope will provide reliable scoring and strong defensive play at the shooting guard spot for Los Angeles. Known for his hustle on the court, Caldwell-Pope will look to improve his shooting and playmaking on the court for his new team. The Lakers will need Caldwell-Pope to be a team player and a leader in order to contend for home-court advantage in the 2018-19 season.

Caldwell-Pope is going into his 6th season in the league, during which he’ll be 25 years old. Until this point, he’s played for just two teams, after being drafted 8th overall by the Pistons in 2013.

