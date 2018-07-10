ILLINOIS, USA – JANUARY 26: Robin Lopez (42) of Chicago Bulls in action against his twin brother Brook Lopez (11) of Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers at United Center on January 26, 2018 in Chicago, United States. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to reports, the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to sign unrestricted free agent center Brook Lopez to a one-year contract worth $3.4 million.

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports broke the news Sunday afternoon:

#Bucks are signing Brook Lopez, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 8, 2018

The details of the contract were specified in numerous reports shortly afterward.

Lopez’s contract will take him through the end of next season.

Lopez averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, his points per game average dropped from the season before due to a reduction in minutes and a role change. Lopez was his usual consistent self, playing 74 games and starting on 72 occasions. One area in which he struggled was in the rebounding department, averaging just four boards per game. Lopez’s impact was evident, with the big man helping the Lakers win nine more games than the previous season.

Looking forward, Lopez will provide strong defense and skilled offensive play as the starting center for Milwaukee. Known for having a polished post game and an improved three-ball, Lopez will also provide a veteran presence for a young Bucks team. They will need Lopez to make full use of his offensive tools and play a key role in order to compete in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket next season.

Lopez is going into his 11th season in the league, during which he’ll be 30 years old. Until this point, he’s only played for two teams. Lopez had previously spent nine years with the Brooklyn Nets, after being drafted 10th overall back in 2008.

