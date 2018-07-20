WASHINGTON, USA – DECEMBER 19: New Orleans Pelicans’ Rajon Rondo (9) goes for a layup past Washington Wizards’ Marcin Gortat (13) during the NBA match between Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans at the Capital One Arena in Washington, United States on December 19, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers signed NBA champion Rajon Rondo earlier this month. While many people are suggesting that this may be the beginning of the end in Los Angeles for former No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball, the signing of Rondo will do nothing but help Ball in his NBA journey. Let’s look at the benefits of having both Rondo and Ball in the backcourt.

Floor Generals

Rondo and Ball have the natural ability to make others around them better. Rondo has averaged 8.5 assists for his career while Ball averaged 7.2 assists during his rookie year. With help from Rondo, Ball can improve his ability to exploit mismatches and pick-and-rolls. The Lakers will have a playmaker on the court at all times with Rondo and Ball at the helm.

With LeBron James looking to take more of a scorer’s approach this season, Rondo and Ball will compliment James well in pick-and-roll action. They’ll also be able to find him for open cuts to the basket. Playing alongside Ball, former Laker Julius Randle scored 55.6 percent of the time as the roll man with Zo. Take out Randle and insert James, who is a better finisher, James’ previous number of 46.8 percent is certainly set to rise. With Rondo and Ball, there will be no need for James to be the primary playmaker at all. These two will make the Lakers the best playmaking team in the league.

Backcourt Defense

The combination of Rondo and Ball will be excellent defensively. In a league dominated by athletic, dynamic point guards, teams need players who can stay in front and contain them. Last year, Ball ranked third in the league among point guards in defensive real +/- while averaging 1.7 steals per game. Ball’s defense really impressed the Lakers front office and he should build upon that as he gets stronger this off-season. While Rondo has never been known as a “lockdown” defender, his 6’9″ wingspan has proven to be effective, especially in the playoffs. Last year, Rondo and Jrue Holiday helped shut down Damian Lillard in the playoffs, holding him to 35 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc. Bringing that intensity over to Los Angeles, Rondo will be a great example of grit and toughness that the Lakers lacked last season.

Rondo as a Mentor

Without a doubt, Rondo will help Ball mature in his second season as an NBA point guard. What we will also see on court is Rondo’s mentorship, which will help Ball. Rondo has been known to be great with young players in the locker room. With the Bulls, he stood up for the young players and called out veteran players such as Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler. Rondo will show Ball how to handle different situations on the court and off.

Rondo was the point guard for the “Big Three” that featured Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce on the Boston Celtics. That experience dealing with top-tier talent and personalities will prove vital for Ball, who has the daunting task of being the point guard of a LeBron James-led team. Ball, who faced much scrutiny last year, will possibly be under even more of a microscope this season. Rondo can help Ball handle that pressure this year and make things easier for him as the season progresses.

