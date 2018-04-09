Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak is set to become the Charlotte Hornets’ new GM and team president. (THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images)

It has been a very disappointing couple of years for the Charlotte Hornets. Despite having an All-Star in Kemba Walker, the Hornets have not been very competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Walker even voiced his displeasure publicly by stating that he was tired of missing the playoffs. With all that in mind, the Hornets are looking to improve in a hurry.

The Hornets are attempting to begin their journey to contention by bringing Mitch Kupchak into the organization. On Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Kupchak had reached an agreement with the Hornets to take over as team president and general manager.

Mitch Kupchak has agreed to a deal to become President and General Manager of the Charlotte Hornets, league sources told ESPN. The Hornets will hold a news conference early this week to introduce Kupchak. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2018

The two sides had been in talks for the past week, so this news does not come as a surprise. This will probably end up being a long-term deal to take over what will likely be an extended rebuilding project.

Kupchak is famous for his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he was handicapped by Kobe Bryant‘s farewell tour and final contract. He will be eager to get another chance with an organization where the pressure won’t be as suffocating as Los Angeles.

The Road Ahead

Kupchak will have his work cut out for him, however, because the Hornets have some cap issues. Players like Dwight Howard, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and Cody Zeller have signed large contracts. Kupchak will have to determine what style the Hornets will play and which players will help them succeed.

Walker is on a value contract and will most likely have to get paid largely next off-season. Kupchak will also have to work his magic in order to shed some of these unwanted, messy contracts.

Kupchak will certainly have his hands full with this rebuilding project with the Hornets. With some renewed motivation and passion, it will be interesting to see how well Kupchak can help the Hornets moving forward.

