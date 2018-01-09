Jamil Wilson at Palasport Taliercio on March 19, 2017 in Mestre, Italy.

On Jan. 8, the Los Angeles Lakers officially waived Andrew Bogut, creating an open spot on the roster. While the veteran center gave the Lakers quality minutes off the bench, Bogut clearly wasn’t a necessity. The Lakers are ranked 11th in two-point field goal attempts, so it’s fair to say that interior offense isn’t an issue. However, beyond the perimeter, the Lakers are ranked dead last in three-point shooting percentage. With a less-than-stellar 33.6 three-point shooting percentage in January, the Lakers desperately need a quality shooter. That’s where Jamil Wilson comes in.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Newest Acquisition: Jamil Wilson

Wilson, a 6’7” small forward, bounced around the league since coming out of Marquette in 2014. With stints with the Bakersfield Jam, Texas Legends, and most recently, Agua Caliente and Los Angeles Clippers, Wilson has collected his fair share of NBA action.

The Clippers waived Wilson on Jan. 5, in favor of rising combo-guard Tyrone Wallace. According to Elliot Teaford of the Daily Breeze, the Clippers’ lack of guard depth played a big role in the waiving of Wilson. Doc Rivers spoke on Wilson’s waiving, saying, “That was a tough one. He had big games. He stretched the floor for us. We, literally, didn’t have enough guards.”

Before the season began, Wilson became the first player to sign a two-way contract with the Clippers. Following impressive performances in the G-League, the Clippers promoted Wilson to their professional roster. In 15 games, including 10 starts, Wilson averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 rebounds. Although his numbers might not seem otherworldly, his shooting percentages are what made him such an appealing target for the Lakers. Wilson shot a modest 46.0 percent from the field but made his mark from beyond the three-point line. In 15 games, Wilson made 23 of 56 three-point attempts, which comes out to 41.1 percent. Since his debut on Dec. 3, Wilson’s three-point percentage has been higher than that of any Laker.

Wilson has made a reputation for himself as a bonafide offensive weapon. During his stint with the Texas Legends, the G-League affiliate for the Dallas Mavericks, Wilson averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from deep. In that same season, Wilson exploded for 38 points in a game against the Reno Bighorns. This season, in a game against the Sacramento Kings, Wilson knocked down five threes on seven attempts, shooting 6-9 from the field overall.

What can Lakers’ Fans Expect from Wilson?

The Lakers rely heavily on rookies Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart to produce from three-point range. When their shots aren’t falling, the Lakers tend to struggle offensively. Wilson will bolster the offensive production for the second unit and create opportunities to get himself open from behind the arc. Wilson is a 27-year-old rookie with four years of professional experience around the world. In a low-risk, high-reward signing, the Lakers have added a player with high offensive productivity and a quality shooter with limitless range.

Welcome to the Lake Show, Jamil Wilson!

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on