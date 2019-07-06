Oklahoma City Thunder Paul George wears one of the new league jerseys representing a new partnership between Nike and the NBA on September 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / DAVID MCNEW (Photo credit should read DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Paul George to Los Angeles Clippers. In return, the Thunder will receive a haul of picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Danilo Gallinari.

Sources: Oklahoma City is getting a massive package of future picks, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari, to deliver Kawhi Leonard who he wanted to partner with: Paul George. https://t.co/4bGpMNat8K — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Perhaps the most shocking news in a wild and crazy free agency, George will now join Kawhi Leonard and play for the Los Angeles Clippers next season. All week everyone speculated where Leonard would join. For instance, some reports said he’d join the Los Angeles Lakers while others said he’d go back to the Toronto Raptors. In the end, he chose the Clippers. A few minutes after the initial report, it became clear why when the George trade was announced.

With George, Leonard now has the running mate he wanted on the Clippers. Last season, George was the running mate for Russell Westbrook, though he was the Thunder’s best player. An elite two-way superstar, he was a finalist for both Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year. Were it not for an unfortunate shoulder injury in late February that sapped his shooting, he might have won both.

Kawhi Leonard has been recruiting Paul George to find a way to get to the Clippers and LA pulled it off tonight: George goes to the Clippers with Leonard, and together they walk into Staples Center to go head-to-head with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

The Thunder certainly got their money’s worth for George. To start they got All-Rookie team member Gilgeous-Alexander and a solid wing player in Gallinari. In addition, they’ll get four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round, and two pick swaps. It’s a lot of picks, but George is clearly worth it. Now, George will join Leonard on the Clippers as they assert themselves as the dominant LA team. Like George, Leonard is a two-way superstar capable of contending for both MVP and DPOY. With those two together and Patrick Beverley, the Clippers will have an elite defense capable of stopping any team. Combine those same two with Lou Williams and you have an offense that will be near impossible to stop.

Overnight, the Clippers have turned into a two-way juggernaut.

