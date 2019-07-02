LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – MARCH 2: Jamal Crawford (R) of Los Angeles Clippers and Patrick Beverley (L) of Houston Rockets are seen during the NBA match between Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets at Staples Center in Los Angeles, United States on March 2, 2017. (Photo by Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Patrick Beverley has agreed to a three-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers worth $40 million. For his career, he’s averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Once a league cast-off, Beverley scraped and fought to get back to the NBA. The Houston Rockets gave him a chance in 2012 and he capitalized on it. Committing to his role as a defensive bulldog, Beverley earned a four-year deal with the Rockets in 2015. In 2017, the Rockets sent him to the Clippers as part of the Chris Paul trade. Despite being traded away, Beverley still put in the work and has been rewarded. Now, he’ll continue to be with the Clippers for the next few years.

Free agent guard Patrick Beverley has agreed to a three-year, $40M deal to stay with the Clippers, his agent @KB_Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Beverley made his name in the league by being a defense-first player. In the current point-guard driven era, Beverley thrives by hounding those same elite players. In the playoffs, he shines even more as he gets to hone in on one player and strip them of most of what they want to do. Though he usually guards point guards, he’ll take on any assignment, even guarding Kevin Durant in the playoffs last season.

Though a limited offensive player, Beverley does a good job spotting up and hitting open 3-point shots. He’s by no means a ball-dominant player and does a good job quickly passing it to more offensively gifted players. All in all, he knows his role as a defender and doesn’t do overextend his limitations on offense.

After it appeared early on the Clippers weren’t going to get two max free agents, they were smart to pivot and re-sign Beverley. His contract is pretty good for someone that makes opposing point guards miserable. At 30 years old, he should still be an elite defender for a few more years before losing a step with age. Now the Clippers have their point guard spot filled for the next few years and still have the money to pursue Kawhi Leonard.

