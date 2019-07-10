TORONTO, ON- APRIL 27 – Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks as the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. April 27, 2019. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers entered free agency hoping to come away with two star players and take their team to the next level. Towards the end, it was looking like they might miss out on just about everyone. A surprise trade and the signing of the reigning NBA Finals MVP completely changed their roster and made them into one of the best teams in the league.

Free Agency Changes

Before free agency even started for the Clippers everyone knew that their goal was to land two stars. After players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler quickly committed to other teams their chances seemed bleak. Then the biggest signing of the summer happened. Kawhi Leonard agreed to sign with the Clippers on a four-year max contract. Just minutes later it was announced that the team had also traded for six-time all-star Paul George. The trade did come at a cost giving up four unprotected first-round picks as well as Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Clippers fans will tell you that the trade was completely worth it as they now have two of the best two-way players in the game.

The Clippers are coming off of a promising season after making the playoffs as the eighth seed. They took the star-powered Golden State Warriors all the way to six games without a true star. They played very well as a team under the leadership of Head Coach Doc Rivers. Their biggest problem was a lack of star power which was definitely fixed in free agency.

The additions of Leonard and George are huge for Los Angeles as they desperately needed to add elite talent to the roster. Leonard and George are two of the best players in the entire NBA and as a result, will help the Clippers with their scoring woes. Both players have also been selected to multiple All-NBA Defensive teams which will make the Clippers one of the soundest defensive teams in the league.

Looking Ahead for the Los Angeles Clippers

With the recent additions made, the Clippers are going to look to immediately contend for the NBA title. The best teams are constructed with a great mix of star power paired with depth players running the right system. That is exactly what they have going on for them right now. The team has many quality players other than the likes of George and Leonard. Players such as Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell will provide much-needed depth and defensive play. The group of players this team possesses has what it takes to make a title run this season.

Members of the media have stated that the Los Angeles Lakers are the team to beat this year. While the Lakers did make many improvements to their roster teams should not take their eyes off the Clippers. With a core of Leonard, George, Beverly, and Harrel nobody should take them lightly next season.

With a plethora of cap space and a desirable market, the Clippers management nailed free agency. Now they look to put it all together and make a run at the NBA Finals.

