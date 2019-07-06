Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard #2 with ball during the Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics NBA regular season game at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada (Toronto Raptors win 113-101) (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to Adrian Wojnarowski Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a deal with Los Angeles Clippers. The wait is finally over.

Last year Leonard won the NBA title with the Toronto Raptors. During that playoff run, he averaged 30.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. For the season he averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard has informed runners-up teams of his plans: He’s signing with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Leonard is 27 and still in his prime. He has a lot of good basketball left to play. This past season he was nursing a right quad injury and had to take 22 games off. He said that he wouldn’t have made it if he didn’t take those games off. It is not known if he is 100 percent and if he doesn’t need a break but he is two seasons out from having the injury and he should be fine.

Now he is playing with the Clippers. Where Kawhi was the biggest question of the offseason, and now we have an answer. Leonard has risen as one of the best players in the league after this championship run. He now has two rings and will look to add to his hardware next season. Leonard can play both offense and defense at the highest level and he makes your team instantly better. That’s why every team has tried to get him. The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors all had meetings and expressed interest but he eventually decided to go to Los Angeles.

Now that Cliplers have their superstar, they can focus on building towards a championship. Leonard is not the end-all-be-all but he has proven he can be the centerpiece of a championship team.

The Clippers have the prize of the offseason. With Leonard signing, it will be interesting to see where everybody else goes.

