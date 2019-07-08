CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 10: Jimmy Butler of Chicago Bulls in action during the NBA match between Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls on December 10, 2016 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bilgin S. amaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The 2019 Free Agency period was one of the biggest signing periods in NBA history. On the first day, more than $3 billion was spent on free agents. The balance of power shifted greatly when players made moves. Some teams lost players and while others reloaded.

This free agency period showed that the players have more power than ever and they flexed their mighty muscles greatly. It also demonstrated that the “other” teams in major markets can grab superstars as well.

5. Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler signed a four-year $142 million deal with the Miami Heat after they acquired him via trade. Butler had to choose between the Philadelphia 76ers or the Heat and he chose to go to the Sunshine State. The Sixers offered him the max, but he turned it down. This displays that players flexing their muscles and not necessarily doing what is expected of them.

Butler averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists during the 2018-19 season. He will join Goran Dragic to form one of the best backcourts in the league if Butler plays shooting guard.

4. Kemba Walker – Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics lost Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency and seemed to be in danger of a rebuild. Then, Danny Ainge pulled a rabbit out of his hat and came up with a deal that Kemba Walker liked. They ended up stealing him away from the Charlotte Hornets, sending them into a rebuild instead.

Walker signed a four-year $141 million max deal with the Boston Celtics. The deal is way less than the $220 million over five years that the Hornets could have offered him, but they didn’t offer him the supermax so Walker decided to move on. Now Walker will be teamed up with Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum. The Celtics will look to be relevant next year with Walker, as he averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists per game last year.

3. Kyrie Irving – Brooklyn Nets

Irving was noticeably disgruntled all of last season in Boston. He did not want to be there. After becoming a free agent he was looking for somewhere else to go. He ultimately chose the Brooklyn Nets, which is close to home, and signed a four-year $142 million deal.

Irving is from Northern New Jersey. He went to Patrick School in New Jersey and was a legend there in the booming high school basketball state. He wore a New Jersey Nets hat to his contract signing and looked happy to be finally back home. The Nets were one of the rising teams last year with D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie coming off the bench now they add the superstar and hero of the 2016 NBA Finals in Irving. Irving averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds last season.

2. Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets

There were reports that Kevin Durant was not happy with the Golden State Warriors. His signing with the team was not taken well the general public and he had to deal with the media the whole season about where he was signing this year.

Ultimately, Durant chose not to re-sign. He decided to go to the Brooklyn Nets with Irving. He signed a four-year $164 million deal, and now the Nets have possibly the best tandem with Irving and Durant on their team. This team was the sixth seed last season and added two superstars.

It will be interesting to see where they end up when Durant comes back. Durant is nursing his Achilles injury and may miss the whole season, as the injury is one of the worst in all of sports. Most players do not come back from it well but Durant may be different. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists last season.

1. Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Clippers

The last major 2019 Free Agency signing was the most interesting one. Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers for four years and $141 million. He said he would only sign there if the Clippers traded for Paul George. The Clippers were able to do just that and signed Leonard in the aftermath.

The Los Angeles Clippers now have the two best two-way players in the league on the same team. Both George and Leonard can lock up on defense and then score on offense. George led the league in steals per game and total steals last season. Leonard is a former Defensive Player of the Year. Both of those guys will suit up with the Clippers next year and along with Patrick Beverley, they form one of the best defensive units in the NBA. Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.

