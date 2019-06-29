OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 12: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after being named Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Kevin Durant will start free agency meetings with four teams, the Golden State Warriors, the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Brooklyn Nets. For his career, he’s averaged 27 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Four Finalist for Kevin Durant in Free Agency

Durant’s free agency has loomed over the league for the past year. Before his calf injury in the Western Conference Semifinals, Durant was arguably the best player in the league. He returned for Game 5 of the NBA Finals where he suffered a devastating Achilles injury that will keep him out all of next season. Even then, any team in the league would be happy to sign him to a max contract. In fact, he’s already got four lined up to meet with.

Staying with the Warriors makes the most sense competitively. Were it not for a string of injuries, they’d most likely have won the championship this year to complete the three-peat. On the other hand, it’s easy to see how Durant may have reservations about whether he was rushed back. The Knicks carved out two max slots for this summer, one for Durant and the other for a player of his choice. You can’t talk about the Knicks, however, without also talking about their long history of organizational dysfunction under owner James Dolan.

Like the Knicks, the Nets, and Clippers have made two max slots for Durant and another superstar. The Clippers are pursuing Kawhi Leonard and give Durant the chance to upstage rival LeBron James in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Durant’s longtime friend, Kyrie Irving has expressed interest in joining the Nets. The East is still an easier path to the Finals than the West.

Wherever Durant ultimately decides to go, the NBA will be waiting.

